Cypriot Pavlos Kontides leads the standings in sailing’s laser category at Tokyo

Cypriot sailor Pavlos Kontides is on course for an Olympic medal at Tokyo 2020. He is currently leading the standings in sailing’s laser category with 18 penalty points, followed by Mat Wearn from Australia with 27 penalty points. Third is Sam Mets from New Zealand with 60 penalty points.

The next races are set to take place on Thursday.

Kontides won the silver medal at London 2012. He is the first and only Cypriot athlete to win an Olympic medal.

He ranked 7th in the XXXI Olympic Games “Rio 2016”. In December 2016 he won his first World Cup, the World Cup Final in Melbourne.

The next year he won the World Cup at Hyeres, France, one of the most famous sailing events in the world. In September he was crowned World Champion for the first time by winning the Laser World Championship in Split, Croatia, his second home as he is living and training in Split in the last ten years. In October 2017 he ranked 1st in the Laser`s World Ranking for the first time in his career.

The year after he was crowned back-to-back World Champion in Aarhus, Denmark and European Champion in La Rochelle, France. In October he received the title of The Rolex Sailor of the Year 2018.

In 2019 he won the World Cup in Enoshima, Japan.