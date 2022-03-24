Cypriot official discusses cooperation in military equipment during visit to Israel

Cyprus’ Defence Ministry Permanent Secretary, Andreas Louka, paid an official visit to Israel on March 21-24 during which the two sides reconfirmed the importance of the bilateral defence cooperation between Cyprus and Israel, and discussed in depth issues of cooperation in the fields of military equipment and research and development.

According to a press release issued by the Defence Ministry, Louka visited Israel accompanied by other Ministry officials, at the invitation of the SIBAT Director, Yair Kulas. In the framework of his visit, Louka had a meeting with the Director General of Israel`s Defence Ministry, Amir Eshel.

During Louka`s meetings the importance of the bilateral defence cooperation between Cyprus and Israel was reconfirmed, while security challenges in the broader region, as well as the prospects of further enhancing the cooperation between the two Ministries, both with joint training and armament programmes, were discussed.

More specifically, during a meeting with the Director of the International Defence Cooperation Directorate at Israel`s Ministry of Defence, the two sides had in dept discussions on issues of cooperation in the fields of military equipment and research and development.

The Cypriot delegation also visited defence industries of Israel, with a view to be informed on their capacities, and discussed about fields of common interest and the prospects of cooperation.

Prior to its departure, the Cypriot delegation visited the Yad Vashem monument, where Louka laid a wreath, paying tribute to the holocaust victims and signed the book of visitors.

The delegation also visited the Patriarchate of Jerusalem and the Church of the Holy Sepulcher, and Louka had a meeting with the Patriarch of Jerusalem Theophilos III.

(CNA)