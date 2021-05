Cypriot Music Revisited: out-of-ordinary concert at Rialto

An out-of-ordinary concert – a musical dialogue between Quintus Ensemble and ChamberFusion Quintet, traversing a journey across the traditional music of Cyprus. With arrangements by Neoklis Neofytides, performed by classical wind and string soloists, the concert brings on Rialto’s stage two outstanding ensembles performing wind and string sounds that encompass the island’s rich traditional music.

Quintus Ensemble consists of Savvas Christodoulou (flute), Simeon Spasov (oboe), Giorgos Georgiou (clarinet), Evangelos Christodoulou (bassoon) and Annita Skoutela (horn).

ChamberFusion Quintet consists of Yiorgos Hadjigeorgiou (1st violin), Nikolas Vryoni (2nd violin), Nicolas Efthimiou (viola), Doros Zisimos (cello) and Nikolas Tryfonos (double bass).

Singing: Tefkros Neokleous, Anna Aristidou.

Digital set design: Constantinos Terlikkas

When Saturday, May 29 at 8pm (60’)

Where Rialto Theatre, Limassol

Location

Tickets €12/10