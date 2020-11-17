News Local Cypriot mother appeals for help to bring back from Egypt her abducted...

Cypriot mother appeals for help to bring back from Egypt her abducted child

A 24-year-old Cypriot mother is asking for help to raise enough money to bring back from Egypt her little boy abducted by his father over a year ago.

This is what Philenews reported on Tuesday, adding that Vasiliki Andreou from Larnaca married an Egyptian national in Cyprus in 2018 and their son was born in July 2019.

Two months later, her husband convinced her his mother was very ill and all three had to visit Egypt to see her. Upon arrival there, she was reportedly locked in an apartment and beaten up by her husband.

He had prompted her to leave the country without the child, something that she was forced to do.

The moment she was back, Andreou immediately went to the police and other state authorities asking them to intervene so that the boy comes back to Cyprus.

Her efforts were deadlocked, but she did manage to convince her husband to come to Cyprus so that divorce papers are signed.

He was arrested upon arrival, taken to court and sentenced to four years in prison for the child’s abduction.

His sentence will come to an end soon, but the mother has managed – with the help of an Egyptian lawyer – to secure guarantees that if she is in Cairo airport on November 27, that is in 10 days, her baby will be handed back to her.

To be able to do so, she needs to pay €10,000 in legal fees and other expenses – something that she does not have.

Andreou has the Interior Ministry’s approval for a fund raiser but time is running out and she desperately appeals for help.

The fund raiser’s bank account is: Bank of Cyprus – 357034346246, IBAN CY29002001950000357034346246.

By Annie Charalambous
