News Local Cypriot Mission's departure to Beirut (Videos & Images)

Two police helicopters, with a five-member team of the Catastrophe Response Special Unit and members of the Motorised Rapid Action Unit, as well as eight tracking dogs, departed from Larnaca airport for Beirut on Wednesday.

 

 

Source: Philenews

By Maria Bitar
