Cypriot Ministers discuss with Russian Deputy Minister the resumption of flights

Minister of Transport Yiannis Karousos and Deputy Minister for Tourism Savvas Perdios held on Friday a teleconference with Deputy Minister for Transport of Russia Dmitry Zverev focusing on the resumption of scheduled and chartered flights from Russia to Cyprus.

According to an official press release, during the teleconference, the Russian Deputy Minister explained that the competent authorities of the Russian Federation are gradually lifting the flight bans on the basis of specific epidemiological criteria. He also thanked the Republic of Cyprus for the inclusion of the Russian vaccine Sputnik in the list of vaccines approved by Cyprus. Finally, he referred to the friendly relations between the two countries and expressed the wish that flights to and from Cyprus will return to normality.

On his part, the Cypriot Minister of Transport referred to the traditionally excellent relations between the two countries and stressed that the epidemiological data of Cyprus are within the framework set by the Russian Federation.

The Deputy Minister of Tourism said that the necessary preparations are already in place adding that the tourism industry in Cyprus is ready to welcome Russian tourists.

The press release adds that the discussion took place in a positive climate and they agreed to set up a committee of technocrats to further discuss the issue as well as other bilateral matters.

Karousos extended an invitation to the Russian Deputy Minister of Transport to visit to Cyprus, which Zverev accepted, and expressed hope that next week there will be a positive decision on the resumption of scheduled and chartered flights by the competent authorities.