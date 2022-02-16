Cypriot investigators get original Al Jazeera video in ‘golden passports’ scandal

Investigators into the Al Jazeera network’s ‘golden passports’ scandal travelled to London last month to get the original video that led to the downfall of high-profile officials in Cyprus.

This is what Philenews reported on Wednesday citing insiders.

The Republic’s Law Office is in the final stage of studying the investigation file the Police has put together on the case which forced the parliamentary speaker Demetris Syllouris to step down. Along with opposition Akel MP and big developer Christos Giovanni.

Following instructions from the Legal Office the original video is now in the hands of legal authorities in Cyprus and will be submitted as evidence if and when the case goes before a court.

Investigators went to the British capital on January 18 since the undercover journalists who came to Cyprus are based in London and not Qatar where Al Jazeera is based.

The undercover investigation had revealed how senior Cypriot officials discussed ways to provide citizenship to a convicted Chinese criminal in violation of provisions by the island’s investment scheme.