Cypriot hackers in sixth position in European Cyber Security Challenge

The Cypriot Cyber Security team ranked sixth in the European Cyber Security Challenge (ECSC) that took place in Prague from 28 September until 1 October 2021. The result is seen as very encouraging for the national team since it is only the fourth participation of Cyprus in the organization.

It total 19 countries of Europe and Canada participate in the competition with young men and women aged 14 to 26.

The Cypriot team won the impressions with the head of the organization Jiri Bartusek referring to it positively and saying Cyprus was the country that managed to offer something better.