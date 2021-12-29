Cypriot government to continue supplying occupied north with electricity until Jan 4

The government will continue to supply the Turkish-occupied areas of Cyprus with electricity until 4th January 2022.

CNA has learned that a request was made on Wednesday after the previous agreement between the Republic and the occupied areas expired on Tuesday evening.

Between 30-35 megawatt of electricity was supplied daily from 23-28 December between 1600 and 2130 hours local time, considered as peak for electricity demand.

The same hours and quantity will be supplied until the end of the new agreement.

CNA has been informed that the Turkish-occupied areas returns electricity through the interconnection of the systems, which it had been supplied with from the Republic of Cyprus between August and October.

The occupied areas have been plagued with problems in the generators of the two power plants, resulting in periodic interruptions of the power supply.