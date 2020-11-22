Cypriot Foreign Minister to meet with his Slovak counterpart in Nicosia

Cyprus Foreign Minister Nikos Christodoulides is set to meet on Monday with Slovak Foreign and European Affairs Minister Ivan Korčok, who arrives in Cyprus on Sunday afternoon for a working visit.

Talks are expected to focus on bilateral relations, the Cyprus issue and Turkey’s latest provocations in relation to the fenced-off part of the city of Famagusta, known as Varosha and the situation in the Eastern Mediterranean in light of Turkey`s ongoing illegal actions.

They will also discuss current issues on the EU agenda including enlargement, migration, Euro-Turkish relations, the debate on the future of Europe, as well as regional and international issues of common interest.

According to a press release by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Christodoulides and Korčok will have a private meeting at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, which will be followed by consultations with the participation of the two countries’ official delegations.

The two Ministers will make statements to the media at 12:00.

(CNA)