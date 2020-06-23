Cypriot FM’s visit ‘will further strengthen bilateral relations’ says Israeli FM

Foreign Minister Nikos Christodoulides’ visit to Israel is short but important and will further strengthen the bilateral relations between Israel and Cyprus, Israeli Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi said in a post on Twitter in which he shared a photo welcoming Christodoulides at Ben Gurion airport, in Tel Aviv, where the Cypriot FM arrived by a helicopter of the Cyprus Air Force.

“Welcome to Israel Cypriot FM Christodoulides. Happy to host you on your short but important visit that will further strengthen bilateral relations. Looking forward to discuss with you increased cooperation in the economic, security and strategic realms,” Ashkenazi said in his post.

The Cypriot Foreign Ministry has said in a press release that during their tete-a-tete meeting, as well as in the framework of extended consultations, the two Ministers are expected to review Cyprus-Israeli relations and discuss trilateral cooperation with Greece and ways to develop and expand it. They will also exchange views on regional issues, with emphasis on the latest developments in the Eastern Mediterranean and the Middle East, the press release noted.

Due to the general situation concerning the COVID-19 pandemic and the protection measures taken, the meeting takes place at Ben Gurion airport.

(CNA)