News Local Cypriot FM's visit 'will further strengthen bilateral relations' says Israeli FM

Cypriot FM’s visit ‘will further strengthen bilateral relations’ says Israeli FM

 

 

Foreign Minister Nikos Christodoulides’ visit to Israel is short but important and will further strengthen the bilateral relations between Israel and Cyprus, Israeli Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi said in a post on Twitter in which he shared a photo welcoming Christodoulides at Ben Gurion airport, in Tel Aviv, where the Cypriot FM arrived by a helicopter of the Cyprus Air Force.

“Welcome to Israel Cypriot FM Christodoulides. Happy to host you on your short but important visit that will further strengthen bilateral relations. Looking forward to discuss with you increased cooperation in the economic, security and strategic realms,” Ashkenazi said in his post.

The Cypriot Foreign Ministry has said in a press release that during their tete-a-tete meeting, as well as in the framework of extended consultations, the two Ministers are expected to review Cyprus-Israeli relations and discuss trilateral cooperation with Greece and ways to develop and expand it. They will also exchange views on regional issues, with emphasis on the latest developments in the Eastern Mediterranean and the Middle East, the press release noted.

Due to the general situation concerning the COVID-19 pandemic and the protection measures taken, the meeting takes place at Ben Gurion airport.

(CNA)

By Bouli Hadjioannou
Previous articleNurses to strike tomorrow over staff shortages

Top Stories

Local

Cypriot FM’s visit ‘will further strengthen bilateral relations’ says Israeli FM

Bouli Hadjioannou -
    Foreign Minister Nikos Christodoulides' visit to Israel is short but important and will further strengthen the bilateral relations between Israel and Cyprus, Israeli Foreign...
Read more
Local

Nurses to strike tomorrow over staff shortages

Bouli Hadjioannou -
  Nurses at state hospitals will go on 24 hour strike tomorrow, Wednesday, to press their demand for action to resolve staffing shortages. A spokesman for...
Read more
World

Sanofi eyes approval of COVID-19 vaccine by first half of 2021

Bouli Hadjioannou -
    French drugmaker Sanofi SA said on Tuesday it expects to get approval for the potential COVID-19 vaccine it is developing with Britain's GlaxoSmithKline Plc...
Read more
World

Global K-pop fans emerge as political force, but some in S.Korea worry

Bouli Hadjioannou -
    Some tech-savvy followers of K-pop music have emerged as increasingly active players in American politics, but in the birthplace of the genre, South Korean...
Read more
Local

Cypriots regain confidence to holiday abroad

Josephine Koumettou -
By Demetra Landou Cypriots have gradually become emboldened to travel abroad again following phase two of the reopening of airports. There is an interest for...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Hiromeri

Bouli Hadjioannou -
For a taste of the real Cyprus, you should try a glass of wine or perhaps the fiery spirit zivania accompanied by one or...
Read more
Local Food

Kaseri saganaki

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Cut the cheese into slices around 3x6cm and 1cm thick. Mix cumin and corn flour and coat the cheese in it. Keep to one...
Read more
Local Food

‘Varosiotiki’ salad

Andreas Nicolaides -
Salads were traditionally one of the dishes ‘dominating’ the Cypriot table. The ‘Varosiotiki’ salad, a recipe by chef Ermis Panayiotou, can easily be the...
Read more
Local Food

Celebrity chef shares recipe for ‘Kalon Prama’ (video)

Bouli Hadjioannou -
  Celebrity Greek-Cypriot chef Loulla Astin based in Manchester has shared her delicious recipe for semolina cake -- 'Kalon Prama' with the internet through a...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

Local

Nurses to strike tomorrow over staff shortages

Bouli Hadjioannou -
  Nurses at state hospitals will go on 24 hour strike tomorrow, Wednesday, to press their demand for action to resolve staffing shortages. A spokesman for...
Read more
Local

Cypriots regain confidence to holiday abroad

Josephine Koumettou -
By Demetra Landou Cypriots have gradually become emboldened to travel abroad again following phase two of the reopening of airports. There is an interest for...
Read more
Local

Deputy tourism ministry updates Cyprus destination protocol

Bouli Hadjioannou -
  With airports now in the second phase of their operation, the deputy tourism ministry has updated its COVID-19 destination protocol. The FAQ covers entry...
Read more
Local

707 businesses checked, one fined €500

Bouli Hadjioannou -
  Police carried out 707 checks on businesses islandwide in the past 24 hours and booked one for breaking decrees to contain the spread of...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros