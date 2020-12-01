Cypriot elected President of the European Association of Data Protection Professionals

Cypriot lawyer Maria Raphael has been elected as President of the European Association of Data Protection Professionals (EADPP), in the framework of the EADPP genaral assembly that took place on November 27.

According to a press release of the EADPP Cypriot branch, Raphael, who is President of the Cypriot branch secured 75% of the votes.

Addressing the general assembly after assuming her duties Raphael said she was very honoured to undertake the leadership of EADPP in the midst of this crucial period, during which the right to private life is subject to substantive restrictions with a view to safegarding life and public health, while private data professionals are asked every day to balance these rights under unprecedented conditions.

The Cypriot branch of EADPP expresses deep satisfaction over the recognition of Raphael and other Cypriot professionals working in this sector.

(CNA)