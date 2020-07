A rally to discuss tuition fees increases at British universities and the consequences for conscript students of the 2020 Armed Forces Training Series is taking place on Wednesday in Nicosia.

This decision of the British government is set to affect 522 enlisted students.

The platform invites all interested parties and parents of the 2020 AFTS Conscripts whose children were planning to study in Britain after completing their stint in the army, to register at [email protected].

Source: Philenews