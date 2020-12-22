News Local Cypriot citizens advised to avoid travelling to the UK in view of...

Cypriot citizens advised to avoid travelling to the UK in view of new covid strain

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Tuesday advised Cypriot citizens to avoid travelling to the UK, unless absolutely necessary, in view of the detection of a new strain of SARS-COV-2 virus in the United Kingdom.

The official advisory also recommended that, if the travel is necessary, then one should find out in advance what regulations and restrictions are in force regarding entry and stay in the UK.

“Furthermore, you should bear in mind that controls and/or restrictions in relation to Covid-19 may change at any time due to the situation, in a way that affects your journey,” the Ministry also said.

“Cypriot citizens temporarily finding themselves, or permanently residing, in the United Kingdom are urged to follow the local and international media for the latest developments regarding Covid-19 and the new strain of SARS-CoV-2 virus, to strictly adhere to all instructions issued by the local authorities and to take all appropriate individual measures to protect their health,” it added.

It is important also to note that, for the purposes of safeguarding public health and for precautionary reasons until further clarification from the scientific community, all passengers arriving to Larnaca or Paphos Airports from the UK during this period, shall be subject to additional health and safety the measures.

These are listed in the relevant Announcement issued by the Ministry of Health on 21/12/2020.

Cypriot citizens who are already in the UK or intend to travel to the country are encouraged to register on the Connect2CY online platform.

It is reminded that all passengers intending to travel/return to Cyprus are obliged to register on the online platform Cyprus Flight Pass and fulfil all applicable conditions for entry into the Republic of Cyprus, as defined by the relevant Decrees and Decisions of the Council of Ministers.

Relevant decrees, announcements, press releases and information from the Ministry of Health of the Republic and other competent Authorities and Services of the Republic are available on the dedicated website of the Press and Information Office.

Telephone numbers for contact in case of an emergency:

  • High Commission of the Republic of Cyprus in London

+44 2073214100 (9.00-16.30, Monday-Friday)

  • Consular Affairs Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs:

+357 22651113 (8:30-15:00, Monday-Friday)

  • Duty Officer of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs:

+357 99660129 (outside working hours*)

  • Crisis Management Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs:

+357 22801000 (8:30-15:00, Monday-Friday)

 

By Annie Charalambous
