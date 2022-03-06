NewsLocalCypriot athletes shine in Balkan Indoor Athletics Championships

Cypriot athletes shine in Balkan Indoor Athletics Championships

Athlete
Athlete

Two Cypriot athletes participated in the 27th Balkan Indoor Athletics Championships held on Saturday in Istanbul and one secured a gold medal while the second qualified for the World Indoor Championships.

In the women`s events, Olivia Fotopoulou won gold in the 60m race with 7.35, thus matching her best individual performance.

And Natalia Christofi came second in 60m hurdles with 8.10, achieving a new national record and securing her qualification to the World Indoor Championships, which will be held from 18 to 20 March in Belgrade, Serbia.

In a statement, the Cyprus Sports Organisation congratulated the two Cypriot champions, who are part of the Organisation`s High Performance Programme, as well as their federation KOEAS.

Cyprus` representative in the men`s events, Christos Demetriou finished 4th in the 800m with 1:51.93.

Cyprus increased the number of Balkan Indoor Championships medals to 22, winning at least one in all nine events it has taken part in since 2014 when it became a member of the Balkan Federation (eight gold, nine silver and five bronze medals).

RESULTS

60M WOMEN
Olivia Fotopoulou 7.35 1st

60M WOMEN`S HURDLES
Natalia Christofi 8.10 2nd

800M MEN
Christos Demetriou 1:51.93 4th

By Annie Charalambous
Previous articleGreen Monday weather forecast does not pave way for ideal picnic day
Next articleCyprus Defence Minister in Saudi Arabia for official visit

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros