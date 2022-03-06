Cypriot athletes shine in Balkan Indoor Athletics Championships

Two Cypriot athletes participated in the 27th Balkan Indoor Athletics Championships held on Saturday in Istanbul and one secured a gold medal while the second qualified for the World Indoor Championships.

In the women`s events, Olivia Fotopoulou won gold in the 60m race with 7.35, thus matching her best individual performance.

And Natalia Christofi came second in 60m hurdles with 8.10, achieving a new national record and securing her qualification to the World Indoor Championships, which will be held from 18 to 20 March in Belgrade, Serbia.

In a statement, the Cyprus Sports Organisation congratulated the two Cypriot champions, who are part of the Organisation`s High Performance Programme, as well as their federation KOEAS.

Cyprus` representative in the men`s events, Christos Demetriou finished 4th in the 800m with 1:51.93.

Cyprus increased the number of Balkan Indoor Championships medals to 22, winning at least one in all nine events it has taken part in since 2014 when it became a member of the Balkan Federation (eight gold, nine silver and five bronze medals).

RESULTS

60M WOMEN

Olivia Fotopoulou 7.35 1st

60M WOMEN`S HURDLES

Natalia Christofi 8.10 2nd

800M MEN

Christos Demetriou 1:51.93 4th