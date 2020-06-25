Cypriot and Hungarian FMs to hold talks in Nicosia on Friday

The situation in the Eastern Mediterranean, in view of the ongoing illegal activities of Turkey, will be among the issues which the Foreign Ministers of Cyprus and Hungary, Nikos Christodoulides and Péter Szijjártó, will discuss on Friday, June 26, in Nicosia.

The Cyprus News Agency (CNA) has learned that Péter Szijjártó, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade of Hungary, will arrive to Cyprus on Friday morning for a one-day working visit.

The two Ministers will have a tete-a-tete meeting at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Following that they will attend expanded talks that will take place with the participation of delegations, in the framework of which the two sides are expected to exchange views on issues related to the two countries’ bilateral relations, as well as on issues which are currently on the top of the EU agenda, including, among others, the Multiannual Financial Framework(MFF) and the Recovery Fund, the migration issue and Brexit.

Moreover, regional issues of European interest as the situation in the Eastern Mediterranean, in view to Turkey’s illegal actions, and the Eastern Partnership, will also be discussed.

The two Ministers will make statements to the media after their talks.

Cyprus has been divided since 1974, when Turkish troops invaded and occupied its northern third. Turkey has ignored numerous UN resolutions calling for the withdrawal of the Turkish troops and respect of the integrity and sovereignty of the Republic of Cyprus.

Turkish drill ship “Yavuz” arrived last April in the exclusive economic zone (ΕΕΖ) of Cyprus, after Ankara announced another attempt to drill a well in blocks licensed to European companies. This is the 6th time Turkey attempts to drill within the EEZ and continental shelf of the Republic of Cyprus, this time in an area that covers part of exploration blocks 6 and 7, which have been licensed to ENI and TOTAL.

In a statement on May 15, EU Foreign Ministers deplored the fact that Turkey has not yet responded to EU calls to cease such activities and reiterated their call on Ankara to show restraint, refrain from such actions, and respect the sovereignty and sovereign rights of Cyprus, in accordance with international law. EU Foreign Ministers also reaffirmed previous Council and European Council conclusions, notably those of June 2019 and October 2019 on Turkey’s continued illegal activities in the Eastern Mediterranean.



