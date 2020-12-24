CYPRA: Whoever has any proof to give to Investigative Committee

In a new announcement, CYPRA Company is asking whoever has any material or evidence regarding the issues under investigation, to submit them to the investigative committee.

In its announcement, the company hailed the appointment of a three-party independent committee, which will investigate all issues regarding CYPRA and other affiliated or connected companies.

It noted that from now on CYPRA will not make any statements regarding the issues under investigation respecting the integrity of the procedure. They stressed that documented evidence exists for every issue and that answers will be given to the relevant committee.

CYPRA also asked whoever has any material or evidence regarding the issues under investigation to submit them to the investigative committee.

(philenews)