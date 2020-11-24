News Local CYPRA owner: I was not convinced

CYPRA owner: I was not convinced

Speaking before the House Agriculture Committee, George Georgiou, the owner of CYPRA slaughter house said he did not do anything illegal and was not convinced. He added that the investigation that is in progress will reveal the truth and he will respect this investigation.

Explaining the fact that he did not attend the previous meeting of the House Agriculture Committee, he said that on 6 November, the Ministry’s tracing unit had sent him an SMS saying that he and his staff should be isolated for 14 days. Despite this, he visited the slaughterhouse on the next day to carry out some jobs. He pointed out that he was alone since everyone on in self-isolation and he did not come into contact with anyone.

Regarding the people who had been found working in his factory illegally, he explained that two of them were Turkish Cypriots, two Romanians and the other three were asylum seekers who had been registered electronically. The rest, he said, will be revealed by the investigation.

When asked about the workers’ living conditions, he was particularly intense inviting the members of the committee to go and see their accommodation.

He also noted that the company was taking more measures than provided by the protocol, adding that currently nobody goes into the slaughterhouse without a rapid test.

The investigation on the case is still in progress.

Read More: Scandal-hit Cypra slaughterhouse temporary suspends operation

(philenews)

By gavriella
Previous articleU.S. federal agency greenlights Biden’s presidential transition
Next article252 new cases through PCR tests, two deaths announced on Tuesday

Top Stories

Local

252 new cases through PCR tests, two deaths announced on Tuesday

gavriella -
Two men, one aged 75 and one 64, both with underlying conditions have died from Covid-19, the Health Ministry said on Tuesday. Both men...
Read more
Local

CYPRA owner: I was not convinced

gavriella -
Speaking before the House Agriculture Committee, George Georgiou, the owner of CYPRA slaughter house said he did not do anything illegal and was not...
Read more
World

U.S. federal agency greenlights Biden’s presidential transition

gavriella -
The U.S. General Services Administration (GSA) on Monday told Joe Biden it was ready to begin the formal presidential transition process for him. GSA Administrator...
Read more
Local

Cabinet to decide on Wednesday about measures against COVID-19

gavriella -
Cyprus Government Spokesman, Kyriakos Koushos, has told CNA that the Council of Ministers will decide on Wednesday about what will happen as regards the...
Read more
Local

Delays in the arrival of postal items due to decrease of flights

gavriella -
The Cyprus Post would like to inform the public that due to the Coronavirus outbreak, a significant decrease of flights to and from Cyprus...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Squash soup

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients: 1 kg pumpkin, cut into small cubes, approximately 5 cups 2 medium (400g) sweet potatoes, cut into cubes, approximately 2 ½ cups 1 chopped leek, only...
Read more
Local Food

Mezedes

Andreas Nicolaides -
No visit to Cyprus is complete without enjoying the traditional meal of many small dishes known as ‘meze’. This large feast, which has been a...
Read more
Local Food

Prawns with fried cheese, barley shaped pasta

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Put the barley shaped pasta into a small pan with salted water, bring to a boil and when tender, drain. Peal the prawns leaving...
Read more
Local Food

Salmon and shrimp sheftalies

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Mix all ingredients for tabbouli in a bowl and keep to one side so flavours can combine. Prepare the sheftalies: wash and soak the casing...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

Local

252 new cases through PCR tests, two deaths announced on Tuesday

gavriella -
Two men, one aged 75 and one 64, both with underlying conditions have died from Covid-19, the Health Ministry said on Tuesday. Both men...
Read more
Local

Cabinet to decide on Wednesday about measures against COVID-19

gavriella -
Cyprus Government Spokesman, Kyriakos Koushos, has told CNA that the Council of Ministers will decide on Wednesday about what will happen as regards the...
Read more
Local

Delays in the arrival of postal items due to decrease of flights

gavriella -
The Cyprus Post would like to inform the public that due to the Coronavirus outbreak, a significant decrease of flights to and from Cyprus...
Read more
Local

Cost of electricity to be reduced in 2022, RES fee must be revised

gavriella -
The cost of electricity is expected to be reduced in 2022, as the market opens to competition and the project to bring natural gas...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros