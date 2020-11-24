CYPRA owner: I was not convinced

Speaking before the House Agriculture Committee, George Georgiou, the owner of CYPRA slaughter house said he did not do anything illegal and was not convinced. He added that the investigation that is in progress will reveal the truth and he will respect this investigation.

Explaining the fact that he did not attend the previous meeting of the House Agriculture Committee, he said that on 6 November, the Ministry’s tracing unit had sent him an SMS saying that he and his staff should be isolated for 14 days. Despite this, he visited the slaughterhouse on the next day to carry out some jobs. He pointed out that he was alone since everyone on in self-isolation and he did not come into contact with anyone.

Regarding the people who had been found working in his factory illegally, he explained that two of them were Turkish Cypriots, two Romanians and the other three were asylum seekers who had been registered electronically. The rest, he said, will be revealed by the investigation.

When asked about the workers’ living conditions, he was particularly intense inviting the members of the committee to go and see their accommodation.

He also noted that the company was taking more measures than provided by the protocol, adding that currently nobody goes into the slaughterhouse without a rapid test.

The investigation on the case is still in progress.

(philenews)