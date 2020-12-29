CyMA President: COVID19 vaccines a victory of the international scientific community

The approval and distribution of vaccines against the new coronavirus is one of the victories of the international scientific community, President of the Cyprus Medical Association (CyMA) Dr. Petros Agathangelou told the Cyprus News Agency.

Agathangelou said that the Cyprus Medical Association encourages and expects that everyone will show the appropriate responsibility as regards vaccinations.

Talking to CNA on the occasion of the start of vaccinations against Covid-19 in Cyprus, Agathangelou said that the pandemic management requires responsibility on the part of all and especially on an individual level through the observance of the necessary health protection measures.

He stressed that the return to normality will depend as well on the response of the population to the vaccination against Covid-19.

Agathangelou described the vaccine as a victory of the international scientific community.

The approval of vaccines against the new coronavirus is one of the victories of the international scientific community and should be treated as such, he said, adding that the experience we gained allows us to be optimistic about our response to any pandemics in the future.

Agathangelou told CNA that the Cyprus Medical Association, in the context of its mission to ensure the public health and with a sense of responsibility towards its members, health professionals and all citizens, encourages and expects that all will demonstrate the appropriate responsibility as regards vaccinations.

