CyCLOPS to be inaugurated by US Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs

The Cyprus Center for Land, Open-seas, and Port Security, CyCLOPS, in Larnaka, will be inaugurated on Wednesday by US Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland and Cyprus FM Ioannis Kasoulides.

CyCLOPS was constructed in the framework of bilateral cooperation between Cyprus and the US and is a training facility that serves Cyprus and the broader region.

During her visit to the island Nuland will meet on Thursday with President Nicos Anastasiades with whom she will discuss the Cyprus problem and the CBMs put forward by the President, a statement by the director of his press office says.

The US official is expected to make statements to the press afterwards.

Nuland is arriving on the island Wednesday and in the afternoon she is set to visit the promenade in Larnaka, by the mediaeval castle accompanied by the FM Kasoulides where a statue was erected, as a gift by the Ukrainian city of Odessa. Nuland, Kasoulides and the Ukrainian Ambassador will make statements.

The inauguration ceremony for CyCLOPS will follow.

