Cyclist who died during accident in Limassol identified

Sixty-two-year-old pensioner, former bank employee from Limassol, Andreas Iakovou is the victim of the accident that occurred yesterday in Limassol.

According to preliminary investigations, it seems that the man was trying to cross with his bicycle a pedestrian crossing point and was hit by a car.

Lifeguards who were in the area gave him CPR and was then transferred to the Limassol General Hospital in an ambulance. Despite the doctors’ efforts he finally died.

The car driver tested negative to an alcohol-test and was taken to the Limassol Traffic Police offices were he was remanded in custody.

(Philenews)