CyberSafety help line records 11.9% call increase between October-December 2020

The CyberSafety help line recorded an 11.9 per cent increase on the calls received between October and December 2020 over the same period the year before.

This is what data published on Friday by the Cyprus pedagogical institute of the education ministry and the 1480 line’s coordinator shows.

But in addition to cyberbullying, a large number of calls were related to cybercrime incidents which reached 24.80 percent of the total ones. These concerned privacy, and financial fraud or identity theft via social media or e-mail.

The 1480 helpline aims to provide children, young people, parents, teachers but also society at large consulting and support services on a safe, responsible and ethical use of the Internet and digital technologies.

On issues that fall under the category of digital literacy and education, the percentage rose to 14.23% from 10.94% compared to last year’s.

The increase is due to the rising dependence on digital technologies due to the coronavirus pandemic and the greater use of digital media by different ages.