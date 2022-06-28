Cybercrime case in the US has Cypriot angle

NewsLocalCybercrime case in the US has Cypriot angle

An Israeli private detective detained in New York since 2019 on charges of involvement in a hacker-for-hire scheme pleaded guilty to wire fraud, conspiracy to commit hacking and aggravated identity.

According to Reuters news agency, federal prosecutors say the detective, Aviram Azari, organized a series of hacking missions on behalf of unnamed third parties against American companies based in New York, using fake websites and phishing messages to steal email account passwords.

What is interesting for Cypriots is the fact that Azari has registered companies in Cyprus, which means that he used the island to promote his business activities. The companies are MALEMO LTD, VINENCIA LTD and NEROSIA LTD and in all three he was the sole director.

Furthermore, during the legal process it was claimed that among the Russian oligarchs involved was aluminum magnate Oleg Deripaska, who had gotten the Cypriot nationality but a representative of Deripaska denied the allegation.

