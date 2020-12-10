CyBC to get new legal advisors after 64 years

The Cyprus Broadcasting Corporation is getting new legal advisors after 64 years of being represented by Nicosia-based Polys Polyviou Law office and will soon open tenders.

This is what Philenews reported on Thursday, adding that the move follows a recommendation by the Republic’s Audit Office but also for transparency and good governance purposes.

The board of directors will focus on the tender issue during their next meeting, the daily also said citing inside information.

However, Polyviou lawyers will be asked to continue representing the state broadcaster in serious cases which are still pending before courts.

One of them is that of former CyBC employee Evdokia Loizou who took the corporation to court over health damage she allegedly suffered from its hazardous installations.