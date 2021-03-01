News Local CyBC says Eurovision song will not change

Andreas Frangos, President of the Administrative Board of state broadcaster CyBC, said that the song that will represent Cyprus at the Eurovision contest will not change.

In view of the reactions due to the song’s title and lyrics, Frangos said that CyBC did not have any intention of insulting the people’s Christian feelings. However, he stressed that no threats against the staff or the CyBC facilities will be tolerated.

(philenews)

