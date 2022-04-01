CYBARCO-An innovative company that ‘shaped’ Cyprus

Cybarco, part of the Lanitis Group, is one of the leading companies in the construction and property development sectors, with an international portfolio of projects and sales network.

This is a company that has been ‘building’ Cyprus for more than 75 years.

It was founded in 1945 by foreign investors and Nikolaos P.Lanitis, who held the majority shares.

He was uncle to Evagoras K.Lanitis (father of Platonas, Marios and Costas Lanitis and Isabella Iliadou) developing and shaping the company that we know today.

In 1976, Cybarco was bought in its entirety by the Lanitis Group.

(An academic recording that makes history, supported by RCB)