Cyanobacteria are to blame for all the dead fish in Athalassa Lake

The Forestry Department attributes fish mortality in Athalassa National Forest Park Lake to cyanobacteria that were detected during the first lab tests carried out on water samples taken from there.

It is reminded that on Monday a number of dead fish were found in Athalassa Lake.

In a statement, the Forestry Department said the cyanobacteria were detected in extremely high concentrations explaining that this can cause water toxicity.

The statement adds that the possibility of infection to the fish by a pathogen does not exist.

Upon completion of all testing the Department will announce final findings on the matter.

The directive to public to avoid contact with water from the lake remains in force until further notice.