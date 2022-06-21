CVC to purchase Aretaio private hospital after Apollonio

Following the purchase of Apollonion private hospital, the international investment company CVC Capital Partners will proceed with the purchase of Aretaio hospital through the Hellenic Healthcare Group, unless unforeseen circumstances occur. Furthermore, a new hospital is being established aiming to house all doctors who do not belong to the General Health System (GESY), since if the verdict of the Legal Service is implemented, they will be asked to leave the hospitals where they work or in which they are shareholders by the end of the year.

The negotiation between the hospital and the investment firm has been known for some time now and according to all indications it will bear fruit. According to Phileleftheros information, the Aretaio shareholders convened last week and 40 out of the 41 approved the proposal.