Customs confiscate vehicles, cigarettes and tobacco

Customs impounded 14 vehicles as well as cigarettes and tobacco in June, the department said in an announcement.

In total 21,380 cigarettes, 25 kilos and 850 grams of loose tobacco, 230 small cigars and 400 heated cigarettes were confiscated as were 1496 items (clothing, bags, wallets etc) that violate intellectual property rights.

Customs said they had also impounded 14 vehicles and a number of other items such as protective masks, thermometers, pharamaceuticals, sunglasses, electronic appliances, electronic cigarettes for which there are prohibitions or restrictions were also confiscated.

Most cases were settled out-of-court with the payment of €53,235.