The wait is over; the future is here: smart assistant for Cyprus law by Elias Neocleous & Co

Neolaw.ai is pleased to announce the full launch of revolutionary legal platform Neolaw.ai, which will be made available to all its existing registered and new users, on a free complementary basis for a period of four months commencing on the 11th of July 2022.

As the first completed project to emerge from the Elias Neocleous & Co LLC Innovation Hub. Neolaw.ai has been created as a result of three-years hard work and a close collaboration between lawyers and IT experts of Elias Neocleous & Co LLC and carefully selected external developers. The platform Beta version was thoroughly tested by third party organisations and Neolaw.ai has incorporated their constructive input ensuring that it operates in a manner that is intuitive for legal professionals at all levels of technical proficiencies.

By embracing latest and best innovations and aspects of machine learning and AI together with natural language processing Neolaw.ai aims to revolutionise the working lives of legal professionals and law students across Cyprus and beyond. Neolaw.ai will increase their efficiency by reducing time-consuming tasks and expanding their knowledge horizon.

This will unleash the potential to improve and expand upon their scope of legal services.

Accessible via mobile phone, tablet, laptop or PC, subscribers to Neolaw.ai will enjoy all the benefits of:

Legal Brain: With a regularly updated library currently containing 72 main Cypriot Laws and EU Regulations and a depository of related case law for each article, the Legal Brain service has the skill to accept and process legal queries submitted in natural language. Users are directed to relevant legislation, articles and case law, being able to read the most relevant extracts of the cases or a summary of the same, saving many hours of traditional style research.

Document Drafting: By inputting basic specific details, in a step-by-step format, Document Drafting generates a range of bespoke Agreements, Tech Law/GDPR Documents and Court Applications tailored to the requirements of the user, ready to be downloaded.

Informational Services: This provides an ‘automated advice service’ to the user via a chat flow covering numerous branches of the law. On selecting a topic, the user is guided through a network of predefined questions designed to answer basic legal queries and provide relevant guidelines. Where appropriate, the user is referred to a specialist lawyer.

The professional world is changing and in Cyprus Neolaw.ai is spearheading that change!

For more information on how Neolaw.ai can help you and to arrange a demonstration please contact [email protected] or visit the website