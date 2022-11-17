Stories of Wholeness: Reclaiming the Lost Feminine in the Gardens of Future on November 26

“Watching the moon

at midnight,

solitary, mid-sky,

I knew myself completely,

no part left out.”

~ by Izumi Shikibu (10th-century Japanese poet/she)

The feminine parts of our Psyche, sometimes, wait for an eternity to reclaim them and embody them. We simply (!) have pushed them out of our days, out of our sight, out of the books, out of our mental memory. Perhaps they are deeply buried. And yet, they are very alive. They are waiting patiently and trustfully that your skin, womb, breast, Soul will remember them. And they will! Can we anyway be truly WHOLE without them?

All of you – Women, Men and Non-Binary, can sit together in this sacred ritual of STORYTELLING, to taste the medicine your ancestors left for you through ancient stories and songs and be curious about what parts of you will awake and call for your attention.

This event is not anything grandiose nor a performance. It is simply a gathering of story listening, a clearing in the dense forest of our life, a moment of silence in the midst of the murmur, so that we can hear the ancient lyrical song of the crescent Moon vibrating in our bones.

When Saturday, November 26 from 5 pm till 8 pm (arrival at 4:45)

Where Gardens of the Future, Nicosia

Location

Ages Adults (18+)

Admission is free. This event is inspired by the project «The Art of Wholeness» which was funded by the Erasmus+ Programme of the European Union.

Registration is necessary due to the limited number of places.

Educational Materials Participatans will receive via email all the educational material developed through the project «The Art of Wholeness».

Facilitator: Eleni Michail, Educator and Soul Mentor

Other information:

The event will be video-recorded and parts of it will be published on youtube.

The event will be in English, but maybe some Greek will be used too.

Please forward the invitation for this event to whoever might be interested.