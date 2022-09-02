Launch of Anti-racist Educational Materials on September 26

The Association for Historical Dialogue and Research (AHDR) is launching the newly produced ‘Anti-racist Educational Materials’! The AHDR, in collaboration with German NGO Gesicht Zeigen!, co-produced a series of different anti-racist educational materials. The materials encourage active participation in a democratic, diverse society and promote the exploration of difficult topics such as identity, democracy, gender, diversity and discrimination, by introducing innovative methodologies and concepts in a motivating and entertaining way.

For more information regarding the materials, you may visit the website

This project has been funded by the Federal Foreign Office of the Republic of Germany.

AGENDA:

The event will begin at 17:00 with introductory speeches by Mr. Loizos Loukaidis, the Director of Association for Historical Dialogue and Research, Ms. Rebecca Weis, Executive Director of Gesicht Zeigen!, H.E. Mrs. Anke Schlimm, Ambassador of the Federal Foreign Office of Germany, and representatives of teacher trade unions.

Then, the AHDR team will briefly present the Anti-racist Educational Materials. This will be followed by a panel discussion on anti-racism and education, with local and international experts.

The panel discussion will be moderated by Dr. Elena Papamichael (First Educational Planning Officer at the Cyprus Pedagogical Institute). Joined by:

▪️ Dr. Michalinos Zembylas, Professor of Educational Theory and Curriculum Studies

▪️ Dr. Shenel Hüsnü, Professor of Social Psychology

▪️ Mr. George Ailiotis, Protection Associate of UNHCR

▪️ Ms. Sophia Oppermann, Executive Director of Gesicht Zeigen!

▪️ Ms. Hamide Avcıbaşı, Human Rights and Equality Secretary for KTÖS, Cyprus Turkish Teachers’ Trade Union

At the end of this exciting event, you may expect a cocktail reception at the Home Café Veranda – we are looking forward to seeing you there!

**RSVP by 20 September 2022** RSVP by sending an email to [email protected] with your name, telephone number and email with the subject line “Antiracist educational materials launch” or call +357 22445740 (ext. 108) or +905338537470.

