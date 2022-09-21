Culture & PeopleInternational Day of Peace Run on September 21

International Day of Peace Run on September 21

The International Day of Peace is coming up and like in the previous years, it’s a chance to invite everyone to run with us in Nicosia! This will be an easy 6-7km run with runners from both sides and will pass by some major streets of the whole of Old Nicosia.

The event is organized by RUNITE, a group of friends from across the island who love to run together and have organized running events in different parts of Cyprus.

The group will start and finish at the Home for Cooperation. Drinks will be offered at the end.

Please carry your IDs with you in order to cross the checkpoints.

When Wednesday, September 21 at 5 pm
Where Home For Cooperation
Info 22 445740

Event by Runite NicosiaHuseyin Sayil and Petros Papapetrou

By Lisa Liberti
Taste

