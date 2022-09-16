Inclusivity & Peacebuilding | CF2022 Side Event on September 20

A series of activities, focusing mainly on inclusivity and peacebuilding will be taking place on the 20th of September at the Home for Cooperation, within the context of the Cyprus Forum 2022.

18:00 Roundtable discussion by the Diversity Charter Cyprus and Queer Cyprus on inclusivity – Intersectionality: the future of employment

Co-organised by the Diversity Charter Cyprus, Queer Cyprus and Thkio Logia, throughout this roundtable discussion, the speakers will be discussing intersectionality in the working place, focusing on LGBTQIA+ individuals and raising awareness regarding their rights.

19:30 Roundtable on Island Talks

Another roundtable discussion on Island Talks, organised by Unite Cyprus Now will aim to highlight the diversity of alternative media by bringing together three panelists to share their insights and experiences on this particular topic.

20:30 Basketball demonstration by PeacePlayers

The roundtable discussions will be followed up by a peacebuilding & networking activity organised by PeacePlayers.

When Tuesday, September 20 at 6 pm

Where Home For Cooperation

Location

Programme & Registration

No entrance fee is required for this event and all the activities will be in English.