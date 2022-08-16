Donkeys and Tradition: family excursion in Skarinou every Wednesday

Golden Donkeys Farm located in thre village of Skarinou invites everyone to the most amazing family excursion where we guests will enjoy halloumi and olive pie making, tour at the farm’s museum, donkey riding (for children), tasting of farmers’ production as well as traditional dinner and the dancing program which includes Sirtaki. Discover the real Cyprus!

Prices:

With transfer – €49 for adults and €29 for children

Without transfer – €29 for adults €19 for children

For bookings and more info please contact Sveta at +357 96 894236 (WhatsApp and viber available)

When Every Wednesday at 5 pm

Duration 4 hours

Where Golden Donkeys FARM

