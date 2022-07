Entos.texnwn invites everyone to participate in a bicommunal event “Gathering for Understanding: Discrimination – Exploring the topic of discrimination through art”.

If you are an artist interested in sharing a piece, register by 6 July.

To register please follow the link.

When Friday, July from 6 pm till 9 pm

Where Entos ton Texnwn (Aischylou 29), Nicosia

Location

FB Page

Info 97 681858