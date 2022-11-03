Culture & People"Creating our own reality" in Nicosia on November 11

“Creating our own reality” in Nicosia on November 11

Real

Let’s create our own reality!
Doors open at 20:00

– 20:30 | The well known THE NEW REALITY SHOW is happening again. Make sure you don’t miss it this time! A non-verbal clowning performance by Yasemin collective, aiming to raise awareness on our mental health and the way we communicate (or not) with each other.
– 21:30 | Interactive talk with the performers.
– 21: 45 | A fun gathering game with the DIGIMI App that you can use to connect with other people and learn more about them in real time. How does it work? By registering to DIGIMI App you have access to questions that you can ask each other and get to know at a physical space or share a recording on DIGIMI platform.
– 22:00 | Incredible live music vibes from Afro Bongo Jam, supported by Generation for Change.
After party with snacks and drinks.

***

This is a free multicultural event organised by the Center for Social Innovation-CSI, under the project DIGIMI-DIGItal storytelling for Migrant Integration (funded by the AMIF Programme of the European Commission).

Our stories connect us!

For more information please contact alexandra.pambouka[at]csicy.com

When Friday, November 11 at 6 pm
Where Entos twn Texnwn, Aischylou 29, Nicosia 1011
Location
Reservations
FB Page

Event by Center for Social Innovation – CSI and Γιασεμίν

By Lisa Liberti
Taste

