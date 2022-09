You are invited to attend the oil painting workshop. The professional artist will guide you through the class step by step to help you create your own original canvas painting to take home with you the same day. No experience is needed, just start painting and have fun!

The price is €45, all the materials are included (brushes, canvas, a big variety of colours to choose from as well as snacks and drinks).

When Wednesday, September 28 at 6.15 pm

Where Dreams Gallery Limassol

