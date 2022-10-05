Culture & PeopleCrafts & CraftsmenMake your bread for your BBQ night: Masterclass at Wood N' Fire...

Make your bread for your BBQ night: Masterclass at Wood N’ Fire Art Bakery on October 13

A Real Bread Week is around the corner! Created and run by the Real Bread Campaign since 2010, RealBreadWeek is the annual, international celebration of Real Bread and the people behind its rise.

You are invited to celebrate Real Bread Week by making your own bread! The Head Baker Yiannis Hierokipiotis will offer a masterclass where you will learn to leaven and bake tasty fragrant homemade bread.

When Thursday, October 13 at 7 pm
Where  Wood N’ Fire Art Bakery
Please reserve your spot in advance!

 

By Lisa Liberti
