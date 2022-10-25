Culture & PeopleCrafts & CraftsmenFloral Pumpkin Workshop in Nicosia on October 29

Floral Pumpkin Workshop in Nicosia on October 29

Mardis workshops invite everyone to their Floral Pumpkin Workshop to celebrate the Halloween season together on October 29. Get your friends and family together to create a showstopping Autumnal centrepiece, either spooky or classic. During this Halloween Flower Workshop, you will learn to create the perfect Halloween Flower Arrangements to showcase in a fresh pumpkin.

You will also learn to carve the pumpkin and create beautiful arrangements.

All materials, decorations and treats are included.

Please reserve your place in advance!
Participation cost: €50

When Saturday, October 29 at 4 pm
Where Mardi WorkShops, Ippokratous 42, Strovolos, Nicosia
By Lisa Liberti
