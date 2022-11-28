Christmas Charity Bazaar at Montessori School on December 3

Don’t miss the first Christmas Charity Bazaar at Morningside Montessori School! It’s an event for all the family where everyone can find plenty of holiday gift ideas and fun. Donations will be offered to Sistema Cyprus.

Come join the fun!

Morningside Montessori is the first elementary in Cyprus to follow the Montessori Method, as well as the first trilingual school on the island. Morningside Montessori Elementary is a non-profit company with founding members from the fields of Montessori education, developmental psychology, psychoanalysis, sociology, anthropology, peace education, architecture, and business administration and accounting.

When Saturday, December 3 at 10 am

Where Morningside Montessori Elementary

