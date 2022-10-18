Culture & PeopleCrafts & CraftsmenArts & Crafts Bazaar // Autumn Edition // in Nicosia on November...

Arts & Crafts Bazaar // Autumn Edition // in Nicosia on November 5

111bb
111bb

Enjoy a day at the park filled with talented people and their unique handmade creations!
At this creative bazaar at the Evergreen restaurant, in the Municipality garden, you will find items such as ceramics, illustrations, paintings, clothing, jewellery and many more.

Rizes art studio will provide a workshop for little craftsy designers!

Your spirits will get lifted by the fancy dance tunes by DJ Annie!

Evergreen will be open for all of you who are thirsty and food will be served to those who are hungry.

When Saturday, November 5 from 10 am to 4 pm
Where Nicosia Municipal Gardens
FB Page
Info 99 855919
Free entrance

*Animal friendly
**Car park – Old General Hospital

Event by Evergreen Vegan & Vegetarian and Arts and Crafts bazaar

By Lisa Liberti
Previous article
VINO VENTURE: Wine Tasting Tour (from Nicosia) on October 20

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros