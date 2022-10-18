Arts & Crafts Bazaar // Autumn Edition // in Nicosia on November 5

Enjoy a day at the park filled with talented people and their unique handmade creations!

At this creative bazaar at the Evergreen restaurant, in the Municipality garden, you will find items such as ceramics, illustrations, paintings, clothing, jewellery and many more.

Rizes art studio will provide a workshop for little craftsy designers!

Your spirits will get lifted by the fancy dance tunes by DJ Annie!

Evergreen will be open for all of you who are thirsty and food will be served to those who are hungry.

When Saturday, November 5 from 10 am to 4 pm

Where Nicosia Municipal Gardens

FB Page

Info 99 855919

Free entrance

*Animal friendly

**Car park – Old General Hospital

Event by Evergreen Vegan & Vegetarian and Arts and Crafts bazaar