Christmas Bazaar organised by St Barnabas’ Anglican Church in Limassol on November 26

A great day out for all ages and nationalities. Tell your family, friends and neighbours to come along for a few hours of fun, food and entertainment.
Lots of stalls including crafts, plants, home produce, cakes, books, CDs, DVDs, Christmas decorations, handbags, shawls/scarves, jewellery, bric-a-brac, toys, bottles, Secret Santa etc.
Refreshments include pancakes, tea and cakes, sausage, bacon and egg baps, and curry.
Entertainment by DJ Andy, Silverline Choir, and others

 

When Saturday, November 26 from 10 am to 1 pm
Where St Barnabas’ Anglican Church Limassol
Tickets for Grand Draw are available

