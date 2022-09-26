Nicosia Book Fest at Acropolis park on October 13-16

Culture & PeopleBooksNicosia Book Fest at Acropolis park on October 13-16

Nicosia Book Fest returns for the 7th consecutive year and will take place at Acropolis Park on October 13-16 with all the usual activities as every year.

More than 50 publishing houses, bookstores, writers’ associations, universities, libraries, foreign cultural institutions and embassies will participate with their stands and more than 40 authors will be presented in the various presentation stages. There will be educational workshops as well as musical and theatrical performances. In total, over 150 writers will participate and meet the readers.

The Book Fest is organised by the Prometheus Research Institute. The event is supported by the Press and Information Office, the Cyprus Youth Organization, the Municipality of Strovolos and the Deputy Ministry of Culture and many others.

Free entrance

When Thursday, October 13 – Sunday, October 16
Where Acropolis park
Programme in English
FB Page

By Lisa Liberti
