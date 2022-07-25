Whats OnConcertsBi-ComMusic Festival at the Home for Cooperation on August 3

Bi-ComMusic Festival at the Home for Cooperation on August 3

295247079 113478041398682 957612088040648663 N (2)
295247079 113478041398682 957612088040648663 N (2)

Bi-ComMusic presents the Bi-ComMusic Festival

This special event aims to elevate musical voices in the service of peace by involving musicians from both communities to showcase the interconnectedness, despite historical and political differences. We believe that the things in life that divide us disappear when the music plays, and that’s something we hope you see and feel during this festival.

Cocktails, beers and snacks will be available.

You can help to build bridges and advance social justice in all forms. Music is a wonderful tool to raise awareness about our collective quest for peace, equality and dignity.

When August 3 at 7 pm
Where Home For Cooperation
Location 
FB Page

The festival is supported by:

🟧 Cyprus Youth Council
🟥 Home for Cooperation
🟩 Young Greens Cyprus
🟦 RESET
👉This project is funded by Davis Projects for Peace.

Event by RESET-Research and Education in Social Empowerment and Transformation and Bi-ComMusic

By Lisa Liberti
Previous articleExplosives, drugs, stolen cheques and stolen oil
Next articleCyprus authorities meet to discuss level of preparedness over monkeypox

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros