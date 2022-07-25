Bi-ComMusic Festival at the Home for Cooperation on August 3

Bi-ComMusic presents the Bi-ComMusic Festival

This special event aims to elevate musical voices in the service of peace by involving musicians from both communities to showcase the interconnectedness, despite historical and political differences. We believe that the things in life that divide us disappear when the music plays, and that’s something we hope you see and feel during this festival.

Cocktails, beers and snacks will be available.

You can help to build bridges and advance social justice in all forms. Music is a wonderful tool to raise awareness about our collective quest for peace, equality and dignity.

When August 3 at 7 pm

Where Home For Cooperation

The festival is supported by:

🟧 Cyprus Youth Council

🟥 Home for Cooperation

🟩 Young Greens Cyprus

🟦 RESET

👉This project is funded by Davis Projects for Peace.

Event by RESET-Research and Education in Social Empowerment and Transformation and Bi-ComMusic