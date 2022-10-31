2nd Cyprus Bachata Festival on November 4-7 at Grecian Park Hotel

After a successful festival last year, the 2nd Cyprus Bachata Festival is live and ready to open its doors once more! This event takes place right at the end of the warm season here in Cyprus between November 4-7, combining indoor and outdoor activities & classes for all Latino dancers, hosted at the uniquely located 5* venue.

The lineup is being enriched as the Cyprus Bachata Team moves forward and the time to secure the standard early-bird rate at just €105, while still available. The experienced team works on providing the best of what you can have this weekend!

The Festival Full Pass gives you access to ALL the parties, ALL showcases and of course, ALL workshops throughout the weekend.

The hosting venue, Grecian Park, is a five-star hotel, located on the edge of a cliff with panoramic views of the crystal clear and inviting Mediterranean waters. The rooms, the food, the service, and the whole surroundings will spoil you all weekend long. A limited number of rooms has been secured with special festival rates, booked directly with the hotel on a first come first serve basis.

The Cyprus Bachata team is looking forward to accommodating you and making this weekend special and memorable!

LIVE FROM DUSTIN RICHIE

INTERNATIONAL LINEUP:

AZAEL & CINDI – MEX/LITHUANIA

FABIAN & FANIA – SPAIN

CRISTIAN & GABRIELA – SPAIN

LOLA RODRIGUEZ – SPAIN

JESSICA & ALLAN – SPAIN

FARID FERCHACH – FRANCE

JOHN & KELLY – GREECE

ANGEL & NASIA – MEXICO/GREECE

ANNA & JORDAN – ISRAEL

TAMIR & SIVAN – ISRAEL

ST STUDIO – ISRAEL

KIM & LENNIE – NEHTERLANDS

LUKA DURANTI – ITALY

GEORGE TZIRTZIPIS – CYPRUS

PLOM & KOHARIK – GREECE

DJ’s

DJ HAGOP – LEBANON

DJ RINA – LEBANON

DJ JORDAN – ISRAEL

DJ D – CYPRUS

DJ GEO – CYPRUS

National Support & Performances from various schools around the island!

When from Friday, November 4 at 2 pm – Monday to November 7 at 10 am

Where Grecian Park Hotel Cyprus

Location

Info 7007 0807

Tickets

