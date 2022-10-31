2nd Cyprus Bachata Festival on November 4-7 at Grecian Park Hotel

After a successful festival last year, the 2nd Cyprus Bachata Festival is live and ready to open its doors once more! This event takes place right at the end of the warm season here in Cyprus between November 4-7, combining indoor and outdoor activities & classes for all Latino dancers, hosted at the uniquely located 5* venue.
The lineup is being enriched as the Cyprus Bachata Team moves forward and the time to secure the standard early-bird rate at just €105, while still available. The experienced team works on providing the best of what you can have this weekend!
The Festival Full Pass gives you access to ALL the parties, ALL showcases and of course, ALL workshops throughout the weekend.
The hosting venue, Grecian Park, is a five-star hotel, located on the edge of a cliff with panoramic views of the crystal clear and inviting Mediterranean waters. The rooms, the food, the service, and the whole surroundings will spoil you all weekend long. A limited number of rooms has been secured with special festival rates, booked directly with the hotel on a first come first serve basis.
The Cyprus Bachata team is looking forward to accommodating you and making this weekend special and memorable!
LIVE FROM DUSTIN RICHIE
INTERNATIONAL LINEUP:
AZAEL & CINDI – MEX/LITHUANIA
FABIAN & FANIA – SPAIN
CRISTIAN & GABRIELA – SPAIN
LOLA RODRIGUEZ – SPAIN
JESSICA & ALLAN – SPAIN
FARID FERCHACH – FRANCE
JOHN & KELLY – GREECE
ANGEL & NASIA – MEXICO/GREECE
ANNA & JORDAN – ISRAEL
TAMIR & SIVAN – ISRAEL
ST STUDIO – ISRAEL
KIM & LENNIE – NEHTERLANDS
LUKA DURANTI – ITALY
GEORGE TZIRTZIPIS – CYPRUS
PLOM & KOHARIK – GREECE
DJ’s
DJ HAGOP – LEBANON
DJ RINA – LEBANON
DJ JORDAN – ISRAEL
DJ D – CYPRUS
DJ GEO – CYPRUS
National Support & Performances from various schools around the island!
When from Friday, November 4 at 2 pm – Monday to November 7 at 10 am
Where Grecian Park Hotel Cyprus
Location
Info 7007 0807
Tickets
FB Page
Event by Cyprus Bachata Festival