Cultural Heritage Technical Committee completes conservation works

The Technical Committee on Cultural Heritage (TCCH) announced on Friday the completion of conservation works at several sites within the framework of the “Support to cultural heritage monuments of great importance for Cyprus” project funded by the European Union (EU) and implemented by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP)).

According to a press release by UNDP, the works completed consist of the following: Firstly, the Afendrika Archeological Site, situated in the ancient settlement known as Urania, includes Panagia church, Asomatos church and Agios Georgios church. The churches benefited from intensive cleaning and structural consolidation works. The flooring of the churches were reburied and gates were installed. Better rainwater management systems were put in place and all openings were covered. The budget for the conservation project, which began in October 2020 and ended in December 2020, was 215,595 euros.

Secondly, in the Panagia Evangelistria, cracks and dislocation of stones were repaired, and iron elements were treated in the bell tower. Missing stones that could pose structural risks were replaced, and the surfaces were waterproofed. The emergency interventions carried out were for the purpose of safeguarding the church. The budget for the conservation project, which began in October 2020 and ended in December 2020, was 32,583 euros.

Thirdly, at Agios Evlalios, in the Kyrenia area, the mosaic floors on the north side and interior were uncovered, consolidated, and protected. Vegetation was removed and deteriorated stones were replaced. The emergency interventions carried out at this site were for the purpose of safeguarding the church from further decay. The budget for the conservation project, which began in October 2020 and ended in December 2020, was 51,807 euros.

It is noted that the important work of the Technical Committee on Cultural Heritage continues with the ongoing tendering processes for several mosques across the island. In particular, at the Orounda mosque, works are currently being tendered and conservation is expected to start in May 2021. The mosque complex consists of three buildings: the mosque, made of rubble stone masonry, a secondary building made of adobe masonry and the school building. All three structures will benefit from safeguarding from further decay and the provision of structural support.

Secondly, at the mosque in the village of Maroni the tender process for the design is currently ongoing whilst conservation is expected to start in the fourth quarter of 2021. The mosque will benefit from safeguarding from further decay.

Thirdly, at the mosque in the village of Kalo Chorio/Vuda the design process is ongoing and is expected to be completed in August 2021 whilst conservation is expected to start in the fourth quarter of 2021. The mosque will benefit from safeguarding from further

decay and the provision of structural support. Also, at the mosque in the village of Lefkara the design process is ongoing and is expected to be completed in August 2021 whilst conservation is expected to start in the fourth quarter of 2021. The mosque will benefit from safeguarding from further decay and the provision of structural support.

In addition, at the mosque in the village of Alektora the design tender will be launched in March 2021 whilst conservation is expected to start in the fourth quarter of 2021. The structure, which features a carved inscription above the keystone of the builder’s name, will benefit from safeguarding from further decay.

At the mosque in the village of Avdimou/Evdim the design tender will be launched in March 2021 whilst conservation is expected to start in the fourth quarter of 2021. The mosque will benefit from safeguarding from further decay and the provision of

structural support.

Finally, at the mosque in the village of Tera the design tender will be launched in March 2021 whilst conservation is expected to start in the fourth quarter of 2021. The mosque will benefit from safeguarding from further decay.

(CNA)