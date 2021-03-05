News Local Cultural Heritage Technical Committee completes conservation works

Cultural Heritage Technical Committee completes conservation works

The Technical Committee on Cultural Heritage (TCCH)  announced on Friday the completion of conservation works at several sites within the framework of the “Support to cultural heritage monuments of great importance for Cyprus” project funded by the European Union (EU) and implemented by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP)).

According to a press release by UNDP, the works completed consist of the following: Firstly, the Afendrika Archeological Site, situated in the ancient settlement known as Urania, includes Panagia church, Asomatos church and Agios Georgios church. The churches benefited from intensive cleaning and structural consolidation works. The flooring of the churches were reburied and gates were installed. Better rainwater management systems were put in place and all openings were covered. The budget for the conservation project, which began in October 2020 and ended in December 2020, was 215,595 euros.

Secondly, in the Panagia Evangelistria, cracks and dislocation of stones were repaired, and iron elements were treated in the bell tower. Missing stones that could pose structural risks were replaced, and the surfaces were waterproofed. The emergency interventions carried out were for the purpose of safeguarding the church. The budget for the conservation project, which began in October 2020 and ended in December 2020, was 32,583 euros.

Thirdly, at Agios Evlalios, in the Kyrenia area, the mosaic floors on the north side and interior were uncovered, consolidated, and protected. Vegetation was removed and deteriorated stones were replaced. The emergency interventions carried out at this site were for the purpose of safeguarding the church from further decay. The budget for the conservation project, which began in October 2020 and ended in December 2020, was 51,807 euros.

It is noted that the important work of the Technical Committee on Cultural Heritage continues with the ongoing tendering processes for several mosques across the island. In particular, at the Orounda mosque, works are currently being tendered and conservation is expected to start in May 2021. The mosque complex consists of three buildings: the mosque, made of rubble stone masonry, a secondary building made of adobe masonry and the school building. All three structures will benefit from safeguarding from further decay and the provision of structural support.

Secondly, at the mosque in the village of Maroni the tender process for the design is currently ongoing whilst conservation is expected to start in the fourth quarter of 2021. The mosque will benefit from safeguarding from further decay.

Thirdly, at the mosque in the village of Kalo Chorio/Vuda the design process is ongoing and is expected to be completed in August 2021 whilst conservation is expected to start in the fourth quarter of 2021. The mosque will benefit from safeguarding from further
decay and the provision of structural support. Also, at the mosque in the village of Lefkara the design process is ongoing and is expected to be completed in August 2021 whilst conservation is expected to start in the fourth quarter of 2021. The mosque will benefit from safeguarding from further decay and the provision of structural support.

In addition, at the mosque in the village of Alektora the design tender will be launched in March 2021 whilst conservation is expected to start in the fourth quarter of 2021. The structure, which features a carved inscription above the keystone of the builder’s name, will benefit from safeguarding from further decay.

At the mosque in the village of Avdimou/Evdim the design tender will be launched in March 2021 whilst conservation is expected to start in the fourth quarter of 2021. The mosque will benefit from safeguarding from further decay and the provision of
structural support.

Finally, at the mosque in the village of Tera the design tender will be launched in March 2021 whilst conservation is expected to start in the fourth quarter of 2021. The mosque will benefit from safeguarding from further decay.

(CNA)

By gavriella
Previous articleExpert: Third wave if people relax
Next articleTwo students in hospital after hooded persons invade school

Top Stories

Local

Two students in hospital after hooded persons invade school

gavriella -
A group of ten people who were not students and who were wearing hoods covering their faces entered the A’ Technical School of Nicosia...
Read more
Local

Cultural Heritage Technical Committee completes conservation works

gavriella -
The Technical Committee on Cultural Heritage (TCCH)  announced on Friday the completion of conservation works at several sites within the framework of the “Support...
Read more
Local

Expert: Third wave if people relax

gavriella -
Maria Koliou, Assistant Professor of Pediatrics and Infectious Diseases at the University of Cyprus and President of the Special Committee of the Cyprus Medical...
Read more
Local

3,570 doses of vaccines given to Turkish Cypriots

gavriella -
Leonidas Phylactou, Greek Cypriot co-head of the bicommunal technical committee on health said that this morning another 3,570 doses of Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines...
Read more
Local

Women outnumbered at management level both in EU and in Cyprus

gavriella -
Women remain outnumbered at the management level in the EU in 2020, according to data released today by Eurostat, the statistical service of the...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Squash soup

In Cyprus -
Ingredients: 1 kg pumpkin, cut into small cubes, approximately 5 cups 2 medium (400g) sweet potatoes, cut into cubes, approximately 2 ½ cups 1 chopped leek, only...
Read more
Local Food

Mezedes

In Cyprus -
No visit to Cyprus is complete without enjoying the traditional meal of many small dishes known as ‘meze’. This large feast, which has been a...
Read more
Local Food

Prawns with fried cheese, barley shaped pasta

In Cyprus -
Put the barley shaped pasta into a small pan with salted water, bring to a boil and when tender, drain. Peal the prawns leaving...
Read more
Local Food

Salmon and shrimp sheftalies

In Cyprus -
Mix all ingredients for tabbouli in a bowl and keep to one side so flavours can combine. Prepare the sheftalies: wash and soak the casing...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

Local

Two students in hospital after hooded persons invade school

gavriella -
A group of ten people who were not students and who were wearing hoods covering their faces entered the A’ Technical School of Nicosia...
Read more
Local

Expert: Third wave if people relax

gavriella -
Maria Koliou, Assistant Professor of Pediatrics and Infectious Diseases at the University of Cyprus and President of the Special Committee of the Cyprus Medical...
Read more
Local

3,570 doses of vaccines given to Turkish Cypriots

gavriella -
Leonidas Phylactou, Greek Cypriot co-head of the bicommunal technical committee on health said that this morning another 3,570 doses of Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines...
Read more
Local

Women outnumbered at management level both in EU and in Cyprus

gavriella -
Women remain outnumbered at the management level in the EU in 2020, according to data released today by Eurostat, the statistical service of the...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros