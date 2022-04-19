Whats OnConcertsCuban Latin Quartet YEMAYA SON on April 28

Cuban Latin Quartet YEMAYA SON on April 28

Let the rhythm take control and move your body to the sounds of YEMAYA SON
The Latin Quartet will transport you straight from downtown Nicosia to Havana, Cuba.
Bringing us the fiesta is lead vocalist Pedro Son Caliente, originally from Cuba, and his band: Alex Rodriguez from Colombia (keys & vocals), Alejandro Gonzalez from Cuba (percussion & vocals) & Rodrigo Cáceres from Chile (bass & vocals).
Opening hours: 8:30 p.m. to 1:00 a.m.
Live music starts at 9:30 p.m.
Enjoy delicious food and cocktails served until 1:00 a.m.
Music cover fee 10 EUR.
Text or call on 95147711.
Get your tickets now! (Pre-purchased tickets are automatic reservations.)
Sarah’s Jazz Club
Xanthis Xenierou, 35,
Nicosia 1015
By Lisa Liberti
