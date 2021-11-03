CTC – Nine decades and running

Cyprus Trading Corporation Plc, known as CTC, was established by the English during colonial rule and was initially registered as a commercial company, with the purpose of representing the internationally renowned American Caterpillar machines, for the needs of the Amiantos quarry.

It was enrolled in the register of Britain’s colonial government, at number 18, with April 22nd 1927 recorded as the day of registration.

The first office was a house in Kato Amiantos that has long since been demolished. Beyond importing the Caterpillar machines, the company was also involved in the trade and processing of agricultural products.

CTC remained British owned as a commercial company until 1984, when it was acquired by Nikos Shakolas, founder, creator and first CEO of the Shakolas Group and CTC.

Read full report here: https://xryseseteries.philenews.com/en/ctc/

(An academic recording that makes history, supported by RCB)