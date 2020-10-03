News Local CSEO brings NASA’s Space Apps Challenge again to Cyprus

CSEO brings NASA’s Space Apps Challenge again to Cyprus

The Cyprus Space Exploration Organisation (CSEO) is bringing once again to Cyprus the prestigious NASA’s Space Apps Challenge competition for an online experience.

The competition begins at 11am, Saturday the 3rd of October online on CSEO’s Facebook page and YouTube channel, with teams working till 3pm on Sunday, who will then pitch their presentations online for judges to assess.

Winners will be announced live on Sunday evening. They will then go on to the international round of NASA’s Space Apps Challenge.

Details will be announced on Space Apps Cyprus Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/spaceappscy/.

Due to the COVID-19 situation the event will take place through online platforms.

The winning team will receive mentorship from international space engineers and a prize of €500 to support in furthering their solution.

President of CSEO, George Danos, told CNA that “if we see that the winning team, after receiving their first prize and mentorship from us, further improves their solution and we identify a promising future in them, CSEO can incubate this team into a space start-up, help them in their career and possible even hire them in research positions within the space projects of the organisation.”

This year CSEO aims to also support and mentor anyone without education or experience in the space sector to engage with space.

Colm Larkin, CSEO`s Head of Education and Outreach said that “while we’re very proud of each of our teams who won their various categories, we must continue to look forward. Artemis and the Lunar Gateway are offering us new and exciting challenges which requires the space agencies of the world to look to normally non-space businesses to provide solutions for various challenges and we know Cyprus has a huge wealth of knowledge and creativity to help solve those challenges and conundrums”.

He recommends that everyone curious about taking part in Space Apps watch the recent webinar organised by CSEO, ESA and the Moon Village Association about how non-space businesses and people can engage with exploration of the moon.

The webinar is available on https://www.facebook.com/CyprusSpaceExplorationOrganisation/videos/738171993722749/ or on https://youtu.be/smjPXjcUxwY .

“By watching this webinar one can see how they can apply their knowledge or experience to any of the Space Apps 2020 challenges”, he said.

(CNA)

By Josephine Koumettou
